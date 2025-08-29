Nephrologists Condemn Exclusion Of Children From Dialysis Cost Reduction

The Nigerian Association of Nephrology yesterday expressed concern over the noticeable disparity in dialysis costs for children and adults following the Federal Government’s recent initiative to reduce dialysis costs.

President Olugbenga Awobusuyi emphasized the importance of equitable pricing to ensure all patients have access to affordable treatment, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the government’s intervention to reduce dialysis costs in designated federal hospitals excludes children with kidney disease.

He said: “With the government’s intervention, adults now pay N12,000 while children still pay N40,000 or N50,000, depending on the area.”

Awobusuyi called for the inclusion of children to ensure a comprehensive intervention for every patient battling kidney disease. NAN reports that the Federal Government reduced the cost of dialysis sessions from N50,000 to N12,000 in designated federal hospitals nationwide.