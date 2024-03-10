NEPC Urges Women To Invest In Quality Packaging For Exports

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has urged women to invest in quality packaging and the acquisition of international licences for exports.

The Chief Trade Promotion Officer of the council, Mrs Florence Okafor said at the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration organised by ImpactHER that women should have an excellent knowledge of the laws guiding imports in various countries and international trade terms.

While delivering her training on, “Inspire Inclusion- Unlocking opportunities in exports and empowering African women to conquer the global market,” Okafor stressed the need to foster inclusion for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The training programmes were attended by over 400 female entrepreneurs from all parts of Lagos, Ibadan, Ogun State and even Benin Republic.

Also, the Founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, urged the women to forge a strong bond of unity, pull resources together and serve as a torch bearer in their various business enterprises.

She explained that ImpactHER was an inclusion platform that seeks to help female entrepreneurs become the best version of themselves.

She said: “Inspiring inclusion is more than just a theme for International Women’s Day. It is a guiding light for us all, especially the vibrant community of African women entrepreneurs.

“It means creating spaces where every woman’s voice can echo with strength, where her ideas can flourish without boundaries and where her dreams are nurtured by the collective support of a community that sees no limit to what she can achieve.

“It means each of us committing to lift as we climb ensuring that our success is not a solitary journey but a shared voyage that paves the way for more women to step into their power.

“For this training, we had a slot for 250 women, but today, we have over 400 women in attendance. These women came from all parts of Lagos, Ibadan, Ogun State and even Benin Republic to learn. This shows that women across Nigeria and even Africa, truly need platforms like this where they can learn, network and receive guidance for sustainable business progression.”