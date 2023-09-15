NEPC Urges Minners To Seek Expertise, Advice On Product Packaging To Meet Export Standard

In a bid to diversify the nation’s economy, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Lafia Smart office, Nasarawa State, has called on Miners in the state to always seek expertise advice to make their products meet export standards to be accepted in the Global market.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Doctor Ezra Yakusak, made the call at a workshop on Practical Demonstration of Gemstone Faceting when declaring a two-day workshop open yesterday in Keffi.

Represented by the Nasarawa state Co-ordinator the Nigeria Export Promotion Counci, Mallam Aliyu Osana Oji disclosed that the aim of the workshop was to create awareness on Miners in the state to add value to their products.

He said that the state office of the Organisation would continue to sensitise miners on how best to add value to the business as part of its responsibility.

Dr.Yakusak urged the participants to utilize the knowledge gained during the workshop to improve their economic prospects in the mining industry.

Also speaking at the event, Head of Products Development, Dr. Daniel Itodo pointed out that the programme was organized basically to find ways to add value to Gemstone in the state.

The resource person at the workshop, the General Manager, Lustregems and Jewelry Hub Mr Gerald Muoeboh said the capacity building workshop was in line with the Ministry of Solid Mineral and the NEPC policy direction.

He explained that training is to acquit the participants with the requisite knowledge on how to utilize Gemstones for export