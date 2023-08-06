NEPC Tracks Export Commodities In 774 LGS

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has begun a process which will lead to spotting various products and commodities spread across the 774 local government areas in the country to boost the nation’s investment drive.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak stated this during the 2023 Export4survival hiking exercise in Abuja over the weekend.

Ezra said NEPC has begun compiling lists in the local government areas under a scheme christened Export774.

He said the scheme would not only boost massive exports of Nigerian goods but also go a long way in attracting both local and foreign direct investments.

While calling on private sector operators to focus more interest on export business, the NEPC boss assured of the readiness of the Council to promote an enabling environment for such moves, adding that the Export774 was initiated for easy access to products.

“If you want any product from the 774 local government you will be able to know exactly where to go, what kind of product and the potential of that product and the market competitiveness of that product, let us say it will be an avenue to know the export potentials and also attract foreign investment,” Yakusak said.

On the 2023 Export4survival hiking campaign, the NEPC boss said the exercise would further create awareness of the urgent need for more export of Nigerian products to ensure a robust economy.

“We are here to exercise and to create awareness, because we need to exercise to survive, just as we need to export to survive, ” Yakusak said, even as he expressed delight over the recent growth recorded in the nation’s non-oil export.

“We are seeing new products in the non-oil export baskets products like sorghum, orange pill, and many other products coming up on board, these products hitherto were not exported but right now they have been exported and are due to our campaign. “