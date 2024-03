The Director-General, National Export Processing Council (NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni, has said that plans have reached an advanced stage to establish an export processing centre in Jigawa State. She stated this while she paid a courtesy call on Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, at the Government House, Dutse.

Mrs Ayeni also highlighted President Bola Ahmad Tinibu’s commitment to Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on agriculture and promoting a non-oil economy.