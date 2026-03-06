NEPC Reaffirms Support For Nigerian Exporters To EU Market

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has reiterated its commitment to guiding Nigerian exporters on regulatory standards required for agricultural and food products to enter the European Union market. Mrs Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director of NEPC, said this during a technical webinar for nonoil exporters in Abuja yesterday themed, “EU Regulations for Importation of Nigeria’s Agri-Food Products.”

She explained that the programme focused on EU rules governing food safety, traceability, and product standards, noting that the EU accounted for about 26 per cent of Nigeria’s total trade. Ayeni described the webinar as timely and strategic, designed to provide practical guidance on sanitary and phytosanitary standards, traceability systems, sustainable production, packaging, labeling, certification, and maximum residue limits.

“The European market offers significant opportunities for Nigerian exporters due to strong demand for agricultural products,” she said, highlighting Nigeria’s export of cocoa, oilseeds, fish, seafood, rubber, leather, and wood products. According to Ayeni, non-oil exports currently make up about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s exports to the EU, noting that better compliance could significantly expand market share and foreign exchange earnings.

She stressed that global trade prioritised sustainability, traceability, and consumer safety, adding that value addition for commodities like sesame, ginger, hibiscus, fruits, vegetables, and processed foods could enhance competitiveness.

She said that the council had continued to train exporters on standards, packaging, labeling, and certification to reduce the rejection of Nigerian products in international markets and to ensure seamless access to EU markets. Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said agriculture remained the backbone of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector and compliance was key to market access in the EU.