NEPC Presents Export Certificates To 150 SMEs In Adamawa

Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in collaboration with the Adamawa Ministry of Commence, Trade and Industry, presented export certificates to 150 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). NEPC’s North-East Regional Coordinator, Mr Anani Egon, made this known during a capacity training yesterday in Yola.

He said the aim of the workshop was to build the capacity of SMEs on procedures and requirements for the issuance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. He added that “the programme is for profiled SMEs seeking to expand into regional and continental markets under the AfCFTA protocol.

“The project is being undertaken by the ministry, with the NEPC and the World Bank SABER Programme providing technical leadership and oversight.”

Dr Ishaya Dabari, the Adamawa Commissioner for Commence, Trade and Industry, said the state government had already paid for the certificate in its efforts towards ease of doing business in the state.

According to him, the programme is designed to enhance the capacity of the beneficiaries for more success in their respective businesses. He encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the certificate to improve on their businesses for economic prosperity. Dabari said that the vision of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa is to impact positively on the youths so as not to be left out.

“The export certificate is made to promote legitimate and legal businesses for export. we want the young people to take advantage of this opportunity to excel”, he said.

Dr Michael Zira, the Director-General, Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), appreciated Fintiri “for his commitment to youth empowerment”, and urged the SMEs to understand the significance of the certificate for maximum benefit.

Dr Abubakar Bello, the Focal Person of SABER, confirmed that the state government had provided funding for the registration fee and currently the number moved to 150. He described the government’s commitment as remarkable achievement for the state.