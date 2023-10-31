NEPC Initiates Mentoring Programme To Close Export Skill Gap

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has initiated the Export Mentorship Programme ( NMP) to curtail skill gaps hampering non-oil commodities export performance of the newly registered exporters.

Launched in Abuja on Tuesday, the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni described NMP as a unique technique approach because of its adopting practical hands-on approach in which willing mentees are attached to performing exporters for tutelage on the entire process of non-oil export business.

She gave the Council’s reason for opting for the EMP strategy in raising a new crop of skilled exporters.

Ayeni explained the Council’ decision was based on global statistics which showed less than 10% of beginner exporters can successfully transition from prospective to performing exporters within their first 3 – 5 years of establishment.

“The reasons for failure to survive the early stage of business formation were largely attributed to the inability of the beginners to master the complex terrain of export business. I am aware that this testing phase of the EMP, which commenced earlier this year with 20 applicants, has only ended with 15 mentees”.

” As the lucky ones who have successfully scaled through this practical experience, I urge you all to stay focused and work very hard, to add value to your various choice products of exports, so that the fortunes of non-oil export will increase”, she said.

She commended Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other stakeholders for keying into the EMP programme.

“You are graciously taking your trainees through a period of knowledge sharing and experience gathering on all aspects of the non-oil export business, which is a great feat.

“You have not only turned the trainees into certified supply chain players, but they will also stay away from white-collar jobs and become contributors to the food security index in Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, I pray that you will extend your magnanimity in accepting to train more young exporters in future when we call upon I call on our other stakeholders here present – the Financial Institutions and Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN) who share in our EMP vision, to meet the mentors and mentees. Your presence will largely resolve some fundamental puzzles seen as challenges in Non-oil Export businesses”, she said