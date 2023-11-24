NEPC Ibadan Empowers PLWDs At FCE Oyo With Industrial Leather Sewing Machine

…over 200 special students to benefit from the equipment

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Ibadan has donated an industrial leather sewing machine to the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo State to ease the stress students living with disabilities go through in their vocational studies, as over 200 students queue to use one manual machine.

The donation NEPC said was in line with its efforts to integrate People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) into the non-oil export sector.

To familiarise the students with the equipment, NEPC’s Coordinating Office in Oyo State however organised intensive training on the production of leather bags for PLWDs in the state alongside operation and maintenance of the machine.

The training facilitated by Planet 3R, an Ibadan-based vocational Centre, was aimed at facilitating the inclusion of PLWD in the non-oil export value-chain, to enhance their skills development as well as supporting the institution’s Entrepreneurship Centre with modern tools needed to ease the learning process, production of quality products, create employment and to grow export revenues through increased productivity from PLWD.

Speaking at the event held at the Entrepreneurship Center of the Federal College of Education (Special) Oyo, the Coordinator of the Oyo State Coordinating Office of NEPC, Mrs Bolanle Emmanuel, reiterated the commitment of the NEPC to integrate PLWD into the non-oil export trade.

“The expectation of the NEPC was to create jobs, improve quality production from the centre and to have the products on shelves at Amazon and other foreign markets,” she said.

Narrating how the need for donation was discovered, Emmanuel said, the organisation earlier in the year paid a courtesy visit to the institution to assess the needs.

“Earlier in the year we paid a courtesy visit to the school to assess products made by PLWD, sensitize them on export business and identify needs at their Entrepreneurship/Vocational Centre which we could support and we found that about 200 special students crowd around a manual machine to learn.

“We returned to our drawing board to see how we could assist in line with our organisational goal of promoting non-oil export in the state. That was what gave birth to the donation and training of the students we are doing today to see them learn at ease and be more productive,” Emmanuel stated.

She, however, pledged the continuous support of the NEPC for the PLWD especially in the areas of skills acquisition.

The Provost of the institution, Dr. Ademola Rauf Salami appreciated the ED/CEO NEPC, Mrs. Nonyen Ayeni for the support and the NEPC Oyo State Coordinator for her efforts.

“We pledge to make effective and full utilisation of the equipment provided by the NEPC. We also seek for more collaboration in the areas of product marketing and additional support for the students,” he stated.