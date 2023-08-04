NEPC: High Interest Rate Stifling Non-Oil Export Growth

Hinderance to banks’ financial services by exporters is one of the major challenges stifling the smooth growth of non- oil export in the country. Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr Ezra Yakusak, told desk officers from over 27 financial institutions undergoing capacity building on non-oil export commodities organised by the Council on Thursday in Abuja.

This, he said, was as a result of high interest rates and low disbursement of credit facilities to finance non-oil export trade by the lending institutions, a development that ultimately affects nation’s non-oil export performance.

He added that most exporters lacked the financial muscle required to set up modern export related industries and ensure production of high quality products. The capacity building was themed: “Enhancing non-oil export growth through effective export procedures, documentation and logistics.”

The training was part of the Council’s effort at strengthening collaboration in promoting export competitiveness to achieve economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government.

Ezra reminded desks officers of banks the role of non-oil export sector in the economic development of Nigeria, saying the sector presented great opportunities for more Nigerians to participate in the global market space.