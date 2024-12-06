NEPC Frowns At $480m Spent On Rice Importation

Share

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Thursday described as unacceptable continuous spending of 480 million dollars on importation of three tonnes of rice annually.

The NEPC Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, made this known in Lokoja at the opening of a one-day technical support workshop organised for rice farmers and processors in Kogi.

Ayeni said that the NEPC has begun implementing strategies to reduce the country’s dependence on rice importation by boosting the local production of the commodity.

The NEPC boss, who was represented by Mr Aliu Sadiq, a Deputy Director of Policy and Strategy Department of the council in Abuja , said the workshop was to encourage sustainable rice production, processing and value addition among farmers and processors.

She said the attention being paid to rice production by NEPC was not misplaced as rice has become one of the major staple food items being consumed across the six geographical zones of the country and socio – economic classes.

The executive secretary explained that the workshop was brought to Kogi deliberately because the state ranked the second highest producer of rice in Nigeria with annual production of 1.5 million metric tonnes of rice.

She therefore urged rice farmers and processors to imbibe the new skills that will be introduced to them at the workshop and abide best practices in their farming activities.

Ayeni said the workshop and other measures being put in place by the NEPC and other relevant agencies are in response to the concern recently raised by the World Bank over food insecurity in sub-saharan African countries, including Nigeria. ”

The federal government under the Renewed Hope Agenda, has demonstrated its commitment towards achieving food sufficiency in Nigeria by addressing critical challenges facing farmers such as security, infrastructure, forex and inputs for increased production,” she said.

She said that the NEPC will continue to render necessary support to the SMEs who are the primary beneficiaries of the council’s services.

The executive secretary urged participants to take advantage of the workshop to acquire more knowledge and upscale their skills in the area of rice production and processing.

Ayeni expressed optimism that the workshop will spur them to action and encourage them to use their skills for the benefit of Nigeria and humanity.

Mr Usenide Aniekpeno, Coordinator, NEPC Kogi State Coordinating Office in his welcome address said the workshop underscored Nigeria’s pursuit of strengthening agricultural value chain with a focus on rice which he described as one of the country’s most critical and strategic commodities. ”Rice stands as both a cornerstone of our national food security strategy and a vital source of income for millions of Nigerians.

“Beyond serving as a dietary staple , rice holds immense potential to transform lives through its economic opportunities,” he said. Aniekpeno identified challenges such as inefficient production practices, inconsistent product quality , and limited adoption of innovative technologies as some of the problems facing rice farmers.

