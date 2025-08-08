NEPC Equips Exporters With Certification Tools For Global Market Access

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni, has assured Nigerian exporters of the organisation’s unwavering commitment to help them meet both mandatory and voluntary certification standards.

Ayeni, who spoke through Mr Afolabi Bello, a Deputy Director at the Trade Information Department of NEPC, said the Federal Government Agency would help exporters to meet standards such as FDA, HACCP, ISO, and Global G.A.P., etc.

The workshop, tagged “Go Global, Go for Certification,” drew participants to the MAN House, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, where the event focused on equipping exporters, MSMEs, women-led businesses, and agro-processors with vital knowledge about product certification for accessing international markets.

“These certifications are not just stickers. They are signals of trust to global buyers,” Ayeni stressed, noting further that the Council had already facilitated certification for over 200 SMEs in 2025 alone, with a target of 400 by the year’s end — all at no cost to their businesses.

“We’re especially here for SMEs and women-owned enterprises. You don’t need to know anyone to benefit. Just apply, submit your samples, and you’ll be assessed,” she said.

The workshop, organised by NEPC’s Trade Information Department, drew participants from across sectors eager to gain clarity on how to navigate certification hurdles and scale up their products for export.

“Certification Is No Longer Optional” — Acting Regional Coordinator

In her welcome address, Acting Regional Coordinator of NEPC Lagos, Mrs. Bolanle Emmanuel, highlighted the strategic importance of product certification in today’s competitive global trade environment.

“At NEPC, our mandate is to develop and promote non-oil exports, and in today’s global market, certification is no longer optional—it is essential,” Emmanuel stated, continuing that, “Exporters are not just business people; they are ambassadors of Nigerian goods and custodians of our national image.”

She noted that international markets demand not only top-tier quality but also strict compliance with health, safety, and environmental standards. Emmanuel further encouraged participants to maximise the opportunity by actively engaging during the sessions, sharing challenges, and asking questions.

She also added that international product certification does not replace but complements the services of regulatory agencies like NAFDAC, SON, and the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), whose roles are central to ensuring a credible and compliant export ecosystem.

Women in Export Applaud NEPC’s Impact

President of Women in Export Trade and Investment (WETI), Ms. Efe Usin, shared personal experiences highlighting NEPC’s support for female exporters.

“One of the things NEPC did for us this year was facilitate the certification of about 22 of our members,” she said, describing the initiative as both impactful and timely.

Urging fellow exporters to take initiative, Usin humorously warned, “If we don’t take the steps we need to take, someone else will. China might just start exporting egusi soup cheaper than you can cook it at home.”

Technical Sessions Drive Practical Learning

Participants were treated to two technical sessions that offered both theoretical and hands-on insights. The first session, “The Importance of Voluntary Certification to Global Market Access,” was led by Mr. Femi Aderibigbe, an FDA certification consultant from Treyb Associates.

He detailed the certification journey for food exports, with emphasis on documentation, facility inspections, and compliance with U.S. regulations.

The second session, led by NEPC packaging and labelling expert Mr. Paul Ajayi, focused on “Enhancing Global Market Competitiveness by Leveraging Appropriate Packaging.”

Ajayi stressed that packaging is more than aesthetics; it’s a market entry tool that determines shelf appeal and consumer trust.

Real-Time Product Evaluations

A key highlight of the day was the live product evaluation segment. Participants presented export-ready items—from Shea Butter, Plantain Flour, to plantain chips—which were assessed by experts for packaging compliance and readiness for certification.

The session provided actionable feedback and clear next steps to help improve product presentation and global competitiveness.

The “Go Global, Go for Certification” workshop concluded with renewed enthusiasm among participants, as NEPC reaffirmed its role not just as a promoter of non-oil exports but as a reliable partner in helping Nigerian products cross borders and gain international acclaim.