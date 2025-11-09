NEPC, Customs Intensify Efforts To Formalise Informal Cross-Border Trade

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni, has described informal cross-border trade (ICBT) as a “Dynamic and indispensable part of Nigeria’s trade landscape,” calling for stronger efforts to formalise and support the sector.

Ayeni, represented by the Acting Regional Coordinator, Lagos South West, Mrs. Bolanle Emmanuel, spoke in Ibadan at a one-day technical session on mainstreaming informal cross-border trade through informal trade statistics for market entry, export procedures, and documentation.

According to her, ICBT involves thousands of small-scale traders—mostly women and youths—who engage daily in agricultural, manufactured, and artisanal goods trade across Nigeria’s borders.

“This trade sustains livelihoods, supports regional food security, and strengthens economic ties across West Africa,” she noted.

She lamented that most of these activities occur outside formal channels, making their economic value largely unrecorded. “Nigeria’s true non-oil export value is higher than what official figures indicate,” she said.

To address this, Ayeni revealed that NEPC is partnering with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to collect data along major border corridors to quantify trade volumes, identify key products, and guide policy formulation.

She added that the Council has embarked on advocacy visits to border communities in Oyo and Kebbi States to understand traders’ challenges, including poor infrastructure, limited finance, and cumbersome documentation processes.

“NEPC is committed to empowering border traders through training on export documentation and simplifying compliance processes to integrate them into Nigeria’s export registry,” she affirmed.

“With credible data and collaboration, we can unlock billions in export value, create jobs, and achieve our vision to ‘double your export.’”

In her technical presentation, Miss Anne Adulugba highlighted that non-oil exports grew by 20.86% in 2024, reaching 7.29 million metric tonnes valued at USD 5.46 billion, compared to 6.68 million tonnes worth USD 4.51 billion in 2023. She said sustaining this growth required formalising informal trade.

“ICBT accounts for 30–40% of total trade in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Adulugba said. “Capturing and using this data helps traders gain visibility, access finance, and expand markets.”

Another presenter, Tochukwu Uzolo, said integrating informal trade statistics would enhance market entry strategies and product targeting.

“Formalising trade brings multiple benefits—better foreign exchange earnings, reduced smuggling, improved data, and compliance with global standards,” she added.

Mr. Iyanuoluwa Ajayi stressed that proper documentation is the foundation of successful exports. “In international trade, documents are as important as the cargo,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs. Bunmi Omoyemi urged exporters to obtain documents from the right agencies, warning that incomplete paperwork can lead to delays, detention, or rejection. “Export is incomplete until proceeds are repatriated,” she concluded.

Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Paul Pansuak Goar, in his presentation on “The Roles of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Import and Export Regulations,” described international trade as “The lifeblood of every economy,” stressing that Customs plays a central role in regulating and facilitating lawful trade.

“The Service is not just about revenue collection; it ensures border security, prevents smuggling, enforces trade policies, and promotes legitimate trade,” he said.

Goar explained that the NCS enforces import regulations to ensure only approved goods enter the country, overseeing documentation such as the Form M, Bill of Lading, and Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR).

“We ensure proper valuation and classification using the Harmonised System Code to prevent under-declaration,” he added.

On exports, he said traders must obtain NEPC certificates and Clean Certificates of Inspection, while Customs works with agencies like SON and NAFDAC to ensure product quality.

He also highlighted the Trade Modernisation Project, which is digitising Customs operations to improve transparency and efficiency.

“Partnerships with the World Customs Organization and AfCFTA are positioning Nigeria for greater benefits in global and regional trade,” Goar said.

However, he advised exporters to engage in proper planning to maximise opportunities under AfCFTA.

During an interactive session, participants sought clarifications on challenges affecting cross-border trade. Responding to a question from Abidemi Agbaje on container accidents, Goar explained that such incidents are not within Customs’ responsibility. “Once containers are released, they cease to be Customs property; most fallen containers are empty,” he clarified.

To a question from Adekunle Oke on formalising informal trade, Goar advised traders to complete export forms on the NXP website or seek assistance from their banks.

A cassava exporter, Captain Ayo Adepoju, asked about access to official Customs rates. Goar responded that the rates are publicly available and urged exporters to “arm themselves with accurate information to avoid exploitation.”

Another participant asked what NEPC was doing beyond capacity building. Emmanuel responded that the Council provides free international product certifications to registered exporters to facilitate global acceptance of Nigerian goods.

She also encouraged those interested in AfCFTA to study the AfCFTA eBook and understand the rules of origin and product eligibility. “They must comply with trade regulations to benefit fully from the continental market,” Emmanuel added.

Delivering a goodwill message, Dr. Ayobami Omotoso, President-General of Okerete Transnational Border Town Markets and Industries, commended NEPC for organising the session in Ibadan, noting the city’s strong trading culture.

He also praised NEPC’s interventions in formalising trade in commodities such as cashew and shea butter.

“NEPC’s support in establishing and certifying factories has been crucial. The shea butter facility now produces 40 MT monthly to international standards,” Omotoso said.

Mr. Mutiu Ojerinde, representing the Nigerian Shippers Council, lauded NEPC’s collaboration with the Council. “Both agencies are working to deepen cooperation and ensure seamless trade along border routes,” he stated.