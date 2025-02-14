NEPC: Agric, Others Boosted Non-Oil Export Value To $5.45bn

Share

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced a significant milestone, revealing that the country’s non-oil exports trade volume for 2024 reached 7.2 metric tonnes, marking a 20.7 per cent increase in value, which totals $5.45 billion.

Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Nonye Ayeni, said this during the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment’s retreat for the presentation of the 2025 roadmap in Abuja recently.

She emphasised that this growth was a clear indicator of Nigeria’s progress in diversifying its economy beyond oil. “Our trade value grew by 20.7 per cent, reaching $5.45 billion, and we are now represented in 126 countries.

“This growth is a testament to the positive impact of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and we are confident that 2025 will see even greater results as we continue to strengthen our export efforts,” she said.

Ayeni highlighted the NEPC’s core mandate of promoting nonoil exports to diversify Nigeria’s economy. She noted the council’s commitment to building the capacity of exporters, from improving agricultural practices at the farm gate to expanding market access.

In 2024, the NEPC conduced 629 capacity-building programmes across the country, in partnership with various development organizations and agencies.

Ayeni further explained that the council was working diligently to mainstream export efforts nationwide, from the North to the South and West, with the goal of increasing both the volume and value of non-oil exports.

“We are also focused on offering free international certifications to exporters, helping them access niche markets and sell their products globally,” Ayeni added.

However, the NEPC is committed to connecting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with experienced exporters and providing training in essential skill programs to further boost the sector.

Ayeni concluded by reaffirming the NEPC’s dedication to contributing significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s non-oil exports, which will continue to play a vital role in the country’s economic diversification and development.

Last year, she said Nigeria recorded total receipts of $2.7 billion from non-oil exports in the first half of 2024. The figure, she noted, represented a 6.26 per cent increase compared to the $2.53 billion earned in the same period in 2023.

She attributed the growth to “the successful transition of government in May 2023 which brought about stability in the government, increase in demand for Made-in-Nigeria products and initiatives embarked on at the council…to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians on the need to imbibe an export culture.”

She said the growth in nonoil export receipts underlined the ongoing efforts to grow the non-oil sector and diversify the economy from the monocultural dependence on oil in alignment with the Industrial Revitalisation Plan of a former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris UzokaAnite, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

Speaking on some of the initiatives introduced by the council, Ayeni noted that the council has a new mantra “Operation Double Your Exports” with the core objective of “significantly increasing our non-oil exports to improve our foreign exchange earnings and for economic growth and job creation.”

She also cited other initiatives like “Export 35 Redefined” through which the Council has selected the top 20 agricultural products to focus on right from the farm gate through the entire value chain to market access with NEPC CONNECT, the council’s result-driven customer service team facilitating the interaction between exporters and the Council.

Breaking down the product profile and market reach, Ayeni said a total of 211 different products were exported during this period with cocoa beans, urea/ fertiliser and sesame seeds as the top three products with a contribution of 23.18 per cent, 13.78 per cent and 11.04 per cent of the total non-oil exports for the period.

She noted that this was indicative of “a shift from traditional agricultural commodities to more semi-processed and manufactured goods.”

The total volume of exported products stood at 3,834,333.83 metric tonnes thus reaffirming, in her words, “the widely held assertion that the non-oil sector holds the key to the revitalisation of the country’s economy.”

