Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli Resigns

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned following days of violent protests caused by the government’s controversial ban on major social media platforms.

The move, which attempted to block Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube over registration disputes, was seen by many as censorship and ignited nationwide demonstrations.

The protests, largely led by Gen Z activists frustrated with corruption and lack of accountability, escalated into deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

At least 19 people were killed in the violence, making it Nepal’s deadliest unrest in decades.

Government buildings, including the parliament complex and the Prime Minister’s residence, were set on fire, while protesters continued to demand systemic reforms despite the eventual lifting of the ban.

Oli submitted his resignation on September 9, 2025, citing the “extraordinary situation” and the loss of civilian lives.

His exit followed the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who stepped down on moral grounds after the crackdown.

President Ram Chandra Poudel has now begun consultations to appoint a new leader, while an indefinite curfew remains in place in Kathmandu and flights at the capital’s airport have been suspended.

The “Gen Z protests” reflect deep anger among young Nepalis over corruption, economic stagnation, and elite privilege.

What began as resistance to a social media ban has quickly evolved into a broader movement for political reform, signaling a major turning point in Nepal’s democratic journey.