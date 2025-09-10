Nepal’s Parliament Set On Fire After PM Resigns Over Anti-Corruption Protests

Protesters have set fire to Nepal’s parliament building as anti-corruption protests escalated yesterday.

In response Nepal’s army said it is “committed to taking control of the situation”, without providing details of what this might entail.

This comes after the country’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, resigned following unrest fuelled by anger over corruption and “nepo kids”, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, hundreds of inmates have escaped from jails in two of Nepal’s western districts, officials confirm, as unrest grips the country.