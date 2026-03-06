Nepalese Vote In First Election Since Gen Z Uprising For Change

Millions of Nepalese have voted in the country’s first general election since violent youth-led protests toppled the government last September. Corruption, economic stagnation and inequality were the main issues in the vote.

They sparked the uprising in which 77 people died, many of them protesters shot by police. The election represents a crossroads for Nepal, pitting the establishment against a new generation of politicians advocating for angry, young Gen Z voters hungry for change.

Counting the votes cast for the Nepalese parliament’s 275 seats is expected to take several days, and results are not expected before next week. Nepal’s mountainous terrain makes it slow and difficult to transport ballots, which are tallied by hand, reports the BBC.

Nearly 19 million people, including almost a million first-time voters, were registered to take part in the March 5 ballot for the House of Representatives. The Election Commission, speaking shortly after polls closed, said it expected voter turnout to be around 60%.