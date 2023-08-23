Neo: Someone Must Be Pregnant For Him By December

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure, popularly known as NeoEnergy has shared his plan of becoming a father.

The 29-year-old reality TV star made this known while having a conversation withfellow housemate and lover, Tolanibaj on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on what he intend to achieve before the end of the year, Neo reavealed that he wants to get someone pregnant by December.

He added that he would no longer hide his love relationship and would prefer he has a pregnant woman by his side by December.

Further disclosing that he would love to be the sexiest husband ever to his other half, whoever it might be.