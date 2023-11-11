Neo Phlames Pays Homage In New Single, Iba

Multi-talented artiste, Neo Phlames, renowned for his dual roles as a journalist and artiste, is all set to ignite music charts with his latest single titled ‘Iba,’ slated for release on November 17.

‘Iba,’ a scintillating fusion of Afrobeat and Amapiano (dubbed Afro piano) is already creating waves of anticipation among fans and music enthusiasts. P h l a m e s made the announcement via is social media platforms with a snippet of the upcoming song giving his fans a hint of what is coming.

From the snippet, Iba is characterized by its infectious beats and catchy melody which promises to be the perfect anthem for the upcoming festivities. The single was produced by the highly acclaimed Daihard Beats, ensuring a top-notch sound that is bound to captivate listeners and become an instant hit. Neo Phlames’ dedication to his craft and his unique musical vision are sure to shine through in ‘Iba.’

The Oyo State born talent also revealed his social media page that ‘Iba’ is already available for pre-order on all major music streaming platforms. This means that fans can secure their copy ahead of the release date and be among the first to experience the magic of Neo Phlames’ newest musical endeavor.

Neo Phlames’ unique distinction as Nigeria’s only journalist-artist has made him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, combining the worlds of journalism and music with extraordinary finesse. ‘Iba’ is just another testament to his versatility and the boundless creativity that continues to drive his career.