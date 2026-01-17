Neo Phlames Named On Visibility 50 With Funke Akindele, Asake, Davido

Music artiste Adeniyi Adewoyin, popularly known as Neo Phlames, has been named among the Visibility 50 Africa, a list celebrating African personalities and brands that have distinguished themselves through strong public presence and cultural impact.

Neo Phlames appears on the list alongside some of Nigeria’s most influential entertainers, including Funke Akindele, Asake, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Don Jazzy, Nathaniel Bassey, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and several others cutting across music, film, media and culture.

According to the organisers, Neo Phlames earned the recognition for what they described as his “bold vision for timeless music” and his growing influence within Nigeria’s creative space.

They noted that his 2025 run built on the momentum of his 2024 EP I Just Did It, with the release of the single Chop Life, which gained attention through creative street-style promotional content that resonated strongly on social media.

Beyond music releases, the organisers highlighted his strategic use of digital collaborations, including a partnership with p o p u l a r content creator Kasala, which helped expand his reach be- yond traditional music audiences.

His live performance at an event held in honour of Abimbola Fashola, former First Lady of Lagos State, was also cited as a standout moment, drawing positive reviews and further positioning him as a rising figure in Nigeria’s music scene.

The Visibility 50 list focuses on individuals who have mastered the art of staying relevant while shaping conversations within their industries.

Neo Phlames’ inclusion reflects a growing acknowledgment of his dual presence as both a media professional and recording artiste navigating Nigeria’s fast-evolving entertainment landscape.

With names like Funke Akindele, Asake and Davido anchoring the list, the recognition places Neo Phlames in the company of creatives whose work continues to influence popular culture across Africa and beyond.