Nentawe, Plang Express Sadness Over Gruesome Murder Of APC Spokesperson

The 2023 Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe and the Senator Representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Senator Diket Plang have both condemned and expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of the state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang on Saturday evening in Pankshin LGA.

Dr Nentawe in a Statement he signed and issued on Monday said he is saddened and deeply depressed by the gruesome murder of Hon. Sylvannus Namang.

“More disturbing is the fact that this is coming on the heels of many threats he received that were duly reported to the security agencies.

“This calls for the security agencies to properly investigate and arrest the perpetrators of this dastard act. In addition, the harrowing state of insecurity in our state calls for the state government and the security agencies to synergize to protect the lives and properties of our citizens.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Namang family, the APC members, and all those who are grieved and affected by this sad incident.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our departed brother and ask God to comfort Plateau state at this moment of unbearable pain.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity and Vice Chairman of Federal Character, Senator Diket Plang, has described the death of the Plateau State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Slyvanus Namang, as a tremendous loss to the APC family and called for a thorough investigation.

Senator Plang also in a Press Statement he issued on Monday in Jos expressed deep shock over the sad incident that occurred on Saturday, said the way and manner in which the dastardly act was carried out remained a surprise to a lot of people considering the efforts to tame insecurity in the state.

He stated that the late Namang will be remembered for his forthrightness and dedication to party-related issues, adding that the role he played in the last general elections and the way he handled the information aspect as a spokesman for the party depicted that he was a thoroughbred professional in information management.

“Apart from being a spokesman for the party, he was one-time Commissioner of Information in Plateau State, General Manager, of Plateau State Publishing Corporation, General Manager, of FRCN FM Radio Lafia Nassarawa State, Chief Press Secretary to the late Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu. He showcases his dedication to public service throughout his career. Namang was a professional journalist with long-standing experience.

“I therefore offer my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of Hon. Slyvanus Namang and our esteemed party members and officials in the state. This is devastating and a loss to the political class. I pray that God, in His infinite mercies, grants him eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He therefore called on the security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.