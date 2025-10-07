Nentawe Flags Off Multi-Million Naira Free Medical Outreach In Plateau

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, has launched a multi-million naira, 14-day free medical outreach in Plateau State to provide accessible healthcare services to thousands of residents across the state.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Sharing Hope International Medical Mission, USA, and Sharing Hope Care and Foundation Nigeria, supported by the APC National Chairman as part of his commitment to improving healthcare delivery and promoting humanitarian development.

Prof. Nentawe, accompanied by former Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Idris Wase, former Senator representing Plateau North Istifanus Dung Gyang, and the Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Dr. Pokop Wushipba Bupwatda, among others, received members of the 31-man U.S.-based medical team at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos.

He officially inaugurated the outreach on Monday, October 6, 2025, at JUTH.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Nentawe said the programme aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes the health and social well-being of Nigerians.

“This medical mission reflects our collective resolve to make quality healthcare accessible, especially to the less privileged. We must thank the Sharing Hope International Medical Mission for supporting this initiative. Already, we’ve attended to over 400 people, and now we are receiving essential medical equipment and experts from the U.S., France, and Canada to deepen the impact,” he said.

The APC National Chairman explained that the outreach will deliver a wide range of medical services, including consultations, surgeries, dental and eye care, gynecological and pediatric treatment, and the distribution of essential medicines, all at no cost to beneficiaries.

He further noted that beyond treatment, the outreach would focus on capacity building for local health professionals.

“Our goal is not just to perform surgeries and leave, but to strengthen the capacity of Nigerian doctors, nurses, and health workers through hands-on training that will have a lasting impact,” he added.

Prof. Nentawe expressed optimism that the partnership would enhance local expertise and improve healthcare standards in Plateau State and beyond.

The Team Leader of Sharing Hope Medical Mission, Dr. Emeka Anyanwu, said the free medical services will focus on five key specialties: major and minor general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, eye surgeries, orthopedic care (bone surgeries), and plastic/burn surgeries, alongside the distribution of free medical supplies. He added that internal medicine services will also address pressing medical needs in both rural and urban communities.

“We are here to touch lives, transfer knowledge, and ensure sustainability even after our departure,” Dr. Anyanwu emphasized.

The Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Dr. Bupwatda, lauded the APC Chairman’s initiative and assured that the hospital has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and impactful exercise in partnership with the international team.

Similarly, a beneficiary and citizen of Plateau State, Mr. John Gyang, commended Prof. Nentawe for bringing hope to the people through healthcare, describing the project as “a blessing to the less privileged.”

The 14-day medical outreach is expected to reach thousands of beneficiaries across Plateau State as part of a community health intervention and humanitarian service sponsored by the APC National Chairman in honour of his late mother.