Nentawe Decries Incessant Attacks In Plateau Communities

The APC governorship candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Plateau State, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe has decried the incessant attacks on some communities in the state.

Nentawe in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Tuesday by its spokesman, Shittu Bamaiyi described the latest attack on communities in some parts of Mangu Local Government Area of the state as totally incomprehensible and condemnable.

He noted that it is one attack, too many, that cannot be allowed to go unchecked no matter how much it would cost.

He pointed out that something drastic needs to be done, in order to curb the excesses of the marauders.

According to him, there is every reason to be pragmatic in the approach to the re-emergence of the security challenges in some parts of the state, particularly in Mangu, Bokkos, Barakinladi, Riyom, and Bassa local government areas.

He noted that the attack though devastating, the people should not despair or look hapless but sum courage in confronting the attackers.

Nentawe further noted that while there should be effective networking within the various communities in sharing intelligence, the security agencies should do everything to checkmate the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He however commiserated with Governor Simon Lalong, the Miskaham Mwaghavuul, Da John Hirse, Chairman of Mangu local government council Mr Daniel Dapuut, and families of victims and also prayed for the quick recovery of those who suffered injuries during the attack.