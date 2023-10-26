Nentawe Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima On Victory At Supreme Court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18, 2023 election, Nentawe Yilwatda has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima over their victory at the Supreme Court.

Nentawe in a Press statement signed and issued in Jos on Thursday by his spokesman, Shittu Bamaiyi, expressed happiness, that the Supreme Court spoke clearly that President Tinubu won his election without any doubt.

According to him, the mere fact that there was no dissenting opinion among the seven justices that heard the appeal is a testimony that APC was the choice of Nigerians at the presidential level.

Nentawe remarked that what has been happening since Sunday, last week, with the APC family nationwide is indeed heartwarming and also reassuring, particularly with members of the party in Plateau State.

He enjoined APC supporters in the state to continue to be calm, prayerful and hopeful, as there is visible light at the end of the tunnel.

Nentawe once more congratulated all APC supporters in the country over the victory, pointing out that the Supreme Court court decision calls for celebration across the nation.