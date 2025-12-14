Nentawe, Alia, Suswam, Aondoakaa Bag Tiv Honorific Chieftaincy Titles

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, former governor Dr. Gabriel Suswam, and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, were among eminent Nigerians conferred with honorific chieftaincy titles by the Tiv Nation.

The conferment ceremony, held at the Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of the Tiv Nation, formed part of activities marking the 2025 Tiv Day celebration, themed “The Rebirth of the Tiv Nation.”

Prof. Nentawe was honoured with the title Zegebar-u-Tiv (The Biggest Cave of the Tiv Nation), Governor Alia received Asortar-u-Tiv (The Reformer of the Tiv Nation), Dr. Suswam was conferred Vande-u-Tiv (Rock of the Tiv Nation), while Chief Aondoakaa received Ivangeyange-u-Tiv.

Speaking at the event, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his concern and interventions following security challenges in Benue State. He also commended Governor Alia for changing the development narrative of the state and for supporting the revival of Tiv Day celebrations, which had been suspended for several years.

The Tor Tiv explained that the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) approved the conferment of the honorific titles in recognition of the recipients’ outstanding contributions to the Tiv Nation and Nigeria at large.

He called on Tiv sons and daughters to embrace unity, heal political and social divisions, and work collectively for the future progress of the Tiv Nation.

In his remarks, Governor Alia highlighted the numerical strength and wide spread of the Tiv people across several states, describing them as one of Nigeria’s most identifiable ethnic nationalities.

He urged Tiv sons and daughters to take pride in their identity, remain peaceful and united, and work together for development.

Governor Alia expressed gratitude for the title Asortar-u-Tiv, describing it as a profound honour that carries responsibility, adding that it would further motivate him to deliver more developmental strides across Benue State.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described Tiv Day as a celebration of identity, unity and cultural pride. He recalled that the event, which began in 1977, was instituted to foster unity among Tiv people at home and in the diaspora.

Senator Akume praised the Tiv people for their contributions to national development and their role during the Nigerian Civil War in defending the unity and territorial integrity of the country. He assured the Tiv Nation of President Tinubu’s commitment to equity and inclusiveness, noting that current reforms, though challenging, are necessary for long-term national stability.

Former Governor Dr. Gabriel Suswam urged Tiv sons and daughters to rise above political differences and support constituted authorities to accelerate development across Tiv land and Benue State.

The President-General of Mzough-u-Tiv Worldwide, CP Iorbee Ihagh (Rtd.), described the 2025 Tiv Day celebration as a call to reflection and action, stressing that unity and peace are the foundations of development. He appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts to end insecurity and enable displaced Tiv people to return to their ancestral homes and farmlands.

Responding on behalf of the honourees, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda expressed appreciation to the Tiv Nation and called for unity and reconciliation within the political space, stressing that internal peace is essential to confronting external challenges.

Other recipients of honorific titles included:

Engr. Sylvanus Ghasarah (Orwasen Tar-u-Tiv); Mr. Terry Atiba (Anôngo Tar-u-Tiv); Prof. Sebastine Hon (Semawan-u-Tiv); Air Commodore Titus Terhemba Agbacha (Rtd.) (Garyō-u-Tiv); Hon. B. T. Ashaver (Yarasuwa-u-Tiv); Prince Solomon Wombo (Imenger-i-Tiv); Rt. Hon. Barr. Emmanuel Jime (Shagbawan-u-Tiv); Prof. Okurga Malu (Akinde-u-Tiv); Prof. Eugene Aliegba (Ibughashe-i-Tiv); Dr. Steven Hwande (Jime Nor-u-Tiv); Hon. Mrs. Dorathy Mato (Pendatyo-u-Tiv); Barr. Samuel Paul Edeh (Wandor-u-Dedoo-u-Tiv); Mr. Isaac Akinkunmi (Vanya-u-Dedoo-u-Tiv); and Chief David Sabi Kente (Zege Igba-u-Tiv).

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the remaining eight honourees would be conferred with their titles at a later date.