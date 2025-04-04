Nengi Shares Adorable Video With Her Baby

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 Lockdown housemate, Nengi Hampson has taken to her social media page to share an adorable video of herself and her newborn, offering a glimpse into their special bond.

New Telegraph recalls that the reality TV star welcomed her daughter on February 21, 2025, amid rumours of the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, being the alleged father of her child.

In a new development, Nengi, in a shared video, could be seen cuddling her newborn, beaming as she poses for the camera.

Her physique is on stunning display, proving that her figure remains unchanged despite being newly postpartum.

Reaction trailing this posts:

Jarcuzzi remarked, “Ozo in a jacuzzi drowning in tears”.

Choice Gold wrote, “I thought BBL women can’t give birth, she’s beautiful mehn”.

Viny Viny remarked, “Her bundle of joy. May all the women looking for their bundle of joy receive theirs too, Amen”.

Demola Ajibade stated, “The joy that comes with having a child is unmatched”.

Army Shine added, “Her baby will be so fine”.

