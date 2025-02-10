Nengi Reportedly Welcomes Baby With Married Governor

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has reportedly welcomed his first child with a married Governor who already has four wives.

Controversial blogger, Gistlover who made this disclosure alleges that Nengi secretly gave birth and suggested that the father of the child is a governor who is already married to four wives.

However, the name of the governor remains undisclosed, the blogger hinted at revealing more details soon.

“SHALL WE?? By the way, she welcomed a child with a governor … 5th wife in the making? Make I talk abi make I face the front? “All these girls be doing the most, Owo ijoba na yansh dey chop am… this gist is super messy… all the hide and seek don end ooo .” READ ALSO: BBNaija: Nengi Reportedly Expecting First Child.

Spyro Speaks On Possible Romantic Relationship With Nengi.

Spyro Recounts Father Not Supporting His Music Career. While this remains a speculation, many fans of the reality star have since named a State Governor whose legs fit the shoe. Reaction trailing this post; A social media user @princessdammy__ reacted, “Imagine Nengi and Ozor wedding and their baby will be so cute, but she trashed the lover guy Ozor. Now he’s a football coach in a big league doing very well & Nengi’s 5th wife? My gender too do oooo .” Another user @chef_deraa noted, “After all the things Ozor did to be in this lady’s life and pamper like an egg, she chose to be a 5th wife.”

Share

Please follow and like us: