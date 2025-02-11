Nengi Breaks Silence On Welcoming First Child With Governor

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 Lockdown Season, Nengi Rebecca Hampson on Monday debunked the rumours of welcoming a child with a married governor.

as she confirms her pregnancy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that popular blogger, Gistlover announced that the reality star allegedly welcomed a child for a certain governor who already has 4 wives.

Reacting to the report, Nengi took to her social media page to shut down the rumours as false.

According to her, she isn’t pregnant for any governor and would like to be allowed to enjoy her life and her pregnancy in peace.

“As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits so let me be clear, I’m not pregnant for any Governor.

“I’ve chosen to speak coz this isn’t just an attack on me, it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life to be turned into something ugly.

“While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in PEACE, I wish y’all Love and a happy Valentine’s weekend,” Nengi wrote.

