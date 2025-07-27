Nenadi Usman: Abure’s Nightmare In Labour Party

As the Labour Party (LP) seeks to redefine its direction ahead of the 2027 general election, an unexpected but formidable figure has emerged to challenge the status quo; Senator Nenadi Esther Usman.

Once known for her quiet strength and technocratic background, Usman is now at the centre of a heated leadership contest within the LP, taking on the embattled National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, in a battle that could determine the future of one of Nigeria’s most talked-about political movements.

Nenadi Usman, a former Minister of Finance and one-time Senator representing Kaduna South, has often operated in the background of Nigerian politics. But in recent months, her re-emergence on the political scene has surprised many. She has begun mobilising key figures within the Labour Party, including disenchanted members and factions long disillusioned by what they describe as Abure’s “unilateral leadership style.”

Sources within the party say Usman’s entry is not just symbolic. It signals a calculated effort to inject a new brand of inclusive politics into a party that rose to prominence in 2023 with Peter Obi’s popular presidential campaign but has since struggled with internal cohesion.

Nenadi Usman appointed interim Labour Party national chairperson

In a major reshuffle that has deep implications for Nigeria’s opposition politics, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman was appointed as the Interim National Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP) by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), following a landmark Supreme Court ruling. Her appointment positions her at the forefront of the party’s strategy heading into the 2027 general elections.

During a NEC meeting held in Abuja on July 18, 2025, LP delegates overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Senator Usman as Acting National Chairperson, alongside Senator Darlington Nwokocha as Interim National Secretary and other members of a temporary National Working Committee.

The interim committee is responsible for steering the party through its internal elections; from ward to state levels; culminating in a national convention where a new NEC will be elected.

Usman’s appointment comes on the heels of a March 2025 Supreme Court judgment that unequivocally nullified the tenure of her predecessor, Julius Abure, thereby validating her claim to party leadership. The court declared that decisions affirming Abure’s chairmanship were legally void due to lack of jurisdiction; and effectively upheld Usman’s leadership role.

Following the ruling, NEC’s July meeting reaffirmed her position and dismissed any alternative leadership claims as inconsistent with legal authority.

Abure under pressure

Since 2023, Julius Abure has faced mounting criticism from several quarter; allegations of financial impropriety, lack of transparency in party administration, and poor post-election coordination. While he has managed to stave off various internal uprisings, the emergence of a heavyweight like Nenadi Usman as the Interim National Chairperson of the party poses a more serious threat.

“Nenadi is not just another party member; she’s a respected national figure with deep connections across geopolitical zones. She brings credibility and calm, unlike the turmoil that has trailed Abure,” says a senior LP official who spoke under anonymity.

The battle lines

Already, the party is showing visible signs of tension. Factional meetings, conflicting press statements, and proposed parallel conventions all point to a looming leadership crisis. Nenadi Usman has openly declared her intention to push for reforms, particularly regarding party finances, internal democracy, and gender equity in political representation.

In a recent gathering of Labour Party women and youth groups in Abuja, Usman stated:

“The Labour Party belongs to the Nigerian people, not to any single individual. We must return to a people-driven movement, where integrity and accountability guide our steps.”

Abure, on the other hand, has remained defiant. In a press briefing, he accused unnamed individuals of plotting to destabilize the party for selfish reasons, though he stopped short of naming Usman.

Gender, power, and strategy

Nenadi Usman’s challenge also brings a gendered dimension to the political fray. In a male-dominated leadership environment, her ambition challenges not only Abure’s hold on power but also broader societal norms.

“She is not just fighting Abure; she’s fighting a deeply entrenched culture of political exclusion,” says Dr. Zainab Dikko, a political scientist at Ahmadu Bello University. “Nenadi represents the aspirations of many women in Nigeria who want to be heard and respected as capable leaders.”

With the 2027 general elections inching closer, the Labour Party must resolve its internal contradictions if it hopes to retain relevance. The fight between Usman and Abure could either lead to a new era of reform or further fracture a party already struggling to maintain momentum after its meteoric rise in 2023.

Observers believe that if Usman consolidates enough support, she may force a national convention to challenge Abure’s legitimacy or even push for court intervention, mirroring earlier legal battles that plagued the party.

Whether she wins or not, Nenadi Usman’s move is already shaking the foundations of Labour Party leadership. Her calm yet forceful push for accountability could redefine the party’s identity; or leave it torn between old habits and new hope.

In the words of one party youth leader:

“She’s the storm Abure didn’t see coming.”

Only time will tell whether that storm will clear the air; or sweep the house away.