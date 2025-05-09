Nemsia Studios Unveils Trailer For Crime Thriller ‘The Fire And The Moth’

Share

Nemsia Studios has officially released the trailer for its highly anticipated crime thriller The Fire and The Moth, which is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, 2025.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Taiwo Egunjobi and produced by Emiola Fagbenle, the film stars Tayo Faniran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Ini Dima-Okojie, Olarotimi Fakunle, and William Benson.

Set against the rugged backdrop of a remote settlement in western Nigeria, and filmed on location in Ibadan and the United Kingdom, The Fire and The Moth tells the story of Saba, a daring young smuggler who stumbles upon a priceless Ife bronze head. As he attempts to sell the artifact, he is ensnared in a deadly web of betrayal, with ruthless enforcers and corrupt officials in relentless pursuit.

The newly released trailer teases a visually arresting, tension-filled journey steeped in cultural heritage, survival, and high-stakes deception.

“In The Fire and The Moth, Tayo Faniran portrays a doomed smuggler delivering a stolen Ife bronze head while being pursued by relentless forces,” said director Taiwo Egunjobi.

“It’s a tense, character-driven thriller rooted in heritage and greed.”

The film will have its festival debut on May 11 at the prestigious NollywoodWeek Film Festival in Paris, France, ahead of its global streaming release.

Continuing Nemsia Studios’ mission to bring bold, globally resonant African stories to the screen, The Fire and The Moth promises a compelling narrative, powerful performances, and a cinematic exploration of ambition, legacy, and consequence.

The trailer is now available for viewing on Nemsia Studios’ official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

