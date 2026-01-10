Nemsia Studios Unveils “SuperNowa”

Nemsia Studios has announced the release of “SuperNowa,” a moving coming-of-age drama exploring brilliance, silence, and the quiet courage it takes to show up in a world that demands too much, too soon.

Currently streaming on Prime Video, SuperNowa is written and directed by Sonia Irabor, tells the story of Nowa, a gifted young girl navigating the pressure of expectations, social anxiety, and the emotional isolation that often comes with being seen as “special.”

What unfolds is a powerful portrait of adolescence tender, raw, and fiercely resonant. “This film is deeply personal. We don’t talk enough about the emotional weight that young people carry; especially when they’re praised for being extraordinary.

“SuperNowa” is about the cost of that silence, and the beauty of choosing yourself,” said the Director, Sonia Irabor. The film stars Darasimi Nadi, Nonzo Bassey, Onyinye Odokoro, Bimbo Manuel, Carol King, Harriet Akinola, Riyo David, and Korede Lawal alongside a talented supporting cast.

Shot by acclaimed cinematographer, Ola Cardoso, “SuperNowa” features production design by Adekunle “Blue” Adejuyigbe, original costume design by Temitope Ajibola, and editing by Ayomikun Oteju.

Visual effects were delivered by Omosalewa Fafowora, with colour grading by Daniel de Villiers. The film was co-produced by Ajike Adesokan and executive produced by Nemsia Studios, the creative house behind standout titles such as “Breath of Life,” “Soft Love,” “Suky,” and “The Fire and The Moth.”