Nemsia Studios Unveils After 30, The Powerful Sequel To Before 30 Series

Leading production outfit, Nemsia Studios has announced the release of the official trailer for After 30, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved series Before 30, set to be released on May 9th, 2025. Directed by Momo Spaine and produced by Ronke Ayeni, After 30 picks up the story of four dynamic women living in Lagos, now navigating the realities of life in their thirties, in career changes, relationships, healing, and redefining success.

After 30 continues the heartfelt journey of characters played by Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Anee Icha, alongside OC Ukeje, Patrick Diabuah, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, and Samuel Asa’ah. This time, the focus shifts from the pressure to marry before turning 30 to deeper questions about fulfilment, happiness, and living life on one’s terms.

Speaking on the project, Derin Adeyokunnu, Executive Producer at Nemsia Studios, said: “After 30 is about giving voice to the next chapter of our lives, the unspoken struggles, the new dreams, and the freedom to define success for ourselves. We are proud to bring back these beloved characters and share their stories in a way that feels even more true and powerful today.”

