Nemsia Studios’ Soft Love earns three AMVCA nominations

Soft Love, the romantic drama from Nemsia Studios, has been nominated for three prestigious awards at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The film received nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Score/Music, and Best Editing, recognizing its stunning visuals, powerful soundtrack, and seamless storytelling.

Directed by Holmes Awa and produced by Paballo Molingoane, Soft Love tells a heartfelt story of love, identity, and second chances, set between Nigeria and South Africa. Its breathtaking cinematography, masterful editing and immersive score have captivated audiences, making these nominations a well-deserved recognition of the film’s artistic excellence.

Nemsia Studios celebrates this milestone and extends gratitude to the talented cast, crew, and fans for their unwavering support. As the AMVCA awards get near, audiences can continue to enjoy Soft Love on Prime Video.

