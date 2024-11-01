Nemsia studios releases ‘Soft Love’

Share

Nemsia Studios has announced the release of its latest romantic comedy, Soft Love, which is currently showing on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Holmes Awa and written & produced by Paballo Molingoane, Soft Love offers a heartwarming and humorous exploration of love and identity, as it bridges the vibrant cultures of South Africa and Nigeria.

The star-studded premiere event, which held recently, was a night to remember. The red carpet was brimming with notable Nollywood actors, directors, and media influencers. Cast members Efa Iwara, Rosemary Zimu, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Genovevo Umeh, Carol King, director Holmes Awa, and writer/producer Paballo Molingoane, and Nemsia Studios executives made it for a truly glamorous event.

Paballo speaking “Through Soft Love, I hope to connect with viewers on a deeply personal level, inviting them to reflect on the resilience of love, the courage it takes to be vulnerable, and the beauty of embracing who we are in all our complexity.”

“We’re incredibly excited to share Soft Love with audiences worldwide. Seeing Soft Love come to life has been an inspiring journey for everyone at Nemsia Studios, and we can’t wait for viewers to experience the story, the laughter, and the depth it brings.” Derin Adeyokunnu, Co-founder of Nemsia Studios, said

With dazzling performances from Cindy and Efa, Soft Love promises to captivate viewers with its humour, emotional depth, and breathtaking cultural fusion. Nemsia Studios continues to push the boundaries of Nollywood, and Soft Love is a testament to their commitment to telling globally resonant stories with rich African narratives.

