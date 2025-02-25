Nemsia Studios Drops Trailer For ‘SUKY’

Share

…As movie premieres March 7 on Prime video

Nemsia Studios has officially released the highly anticipated trailer for Suky, an action-packed drama set to premiere on March 7th exclusively on Prime Video.

Directed by Ola Cardoso and produced by Bamidele Adelusi, Suky promises an electrifying blend of action, emotion, and cultural depth, drawing audiences into the world of underground Dambe boxing.

The film stars an impressive ensemble cast, including James Damilare, Tobi Bakare, Olarotimi Fakunle, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Ademoye, Ibrahim Yekini, and Boma Akpore.

Set in the heart of Nigeria, Suky follows the gripping journey of a man driven by vengeance and the need to reclaim what was stolen from him. Born into the legacy of a legendary boxer, Suky’s world crumbles after a devastating event that leaves him embittered.

But within the brutal confines of a notorious prison, he discovers a lifeline—an underground Dambe boxing competition where victory grants a coveted escape ticket. As Suky fights his way through relentless opponents, he is forced to confront his past, his pain, and the price of redemption.

“This film isn’t just about the fight inside the ring; it’s about the fight within—a man’s struggle between vengeance and redemption,” said Ola Cardoso, the film’s director.

Suky dives into the dark corners of corruption, betrayal, and our sacrifices for freedom. BB Sasore, Co-founder of Nemsia Studios, added, “Suky is a testament to the evolving landscape of African cinema—gritty, powerful, and unapologetically raw.

We’re proud to bring this intense, character-driven story to a global audience.”

The countdown begins! Don’t miss the chance to witness Suky’s fight for freedom when Suky premieres on March 7th, exclusively on Prime Video. Watch the trailer now, and gear up for a cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

