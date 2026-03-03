NEMSAS Demands Law To Protect Citizens Assisting Emergency Victims

The National Emergency Medical Services Authority (NEMSAS) has called on the Federal Government to urgently enact a ‘Good Samaritan Law’ to protect Nigerians who render assistance to accident or emergency victims.

The National Programme Manager of NEMSAS, Dr Emuren Doubra, who made the call while giving an update on the state of emergency care delivery nationwide, noted that such legislation would encourage timely intervention by bystanders without fear of legal repercussions, ultimately saving more lives across the country.

According to him, fear of harassment, detention and intimidation by security agencies has continued to discourage citizens from helping accident victims and other emergency cases across the country.

Speaking on the state of emergency medical response nationwide, he said many well-meaning Nigerians who attempt to rescue victims have had “ugly experiences” at the hands of law enforcement officials. “In Nigeria, good samaritans have had ugly experiences at the hands of law enforcement officers.

This has discouraged bystanders from intervening in emergencies.” Doubra warned that without legal backing, efforts to strengthen pre-hospital emergency response would remain limited, as structured ambulance systems alone cannot replace the immediate intervention often provided by bystanders.