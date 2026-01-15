NEMSAS Assures Free Emergency Care for Vulnerable Nigerians, Faster Claims Payment

The National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) has assured Nigerians, especially poor and vulnerable patients, of free emergency medical care for the first 48 hours at designated hospitals.

The agency also pledged faster reimbursement of claims to health facilities through a new digital payment system, during a high-level meeting with the National Hospital Abuja, FCT Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (FCT-EMSAS), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday in Abuja. The collaboration aims to strengthen emergency response and pre-hospital care across the country.

Speaking at the meeting, National Programme Manager of NEMSAS, Dr. Doubra Emuren, explained that emergency care funding is provided through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) under the National Health Act, with a focus on indigent and vulnerable Nigerians.

He stated:

“For the first 48 hours, vulnerable patients can walk into the National Hospital Abuja or FMC Jabi and receive emergency treatment free of charge. Ambulance services can also be accessed at no cost by dialling the 112 emergency number.”

Dr. Emuren clarified that vulnerable patients include unconscious individuals, unidentified accident victims, and those brought in by concerned members of the public. NEMSAS acts as the assured payer for accredited facilities providing emergency care.

To address longstanding complaints over delayed reimbursements, Dr. Emuren announced the introduction of a digital claims management system, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to replace the error-prone manual process.

“Claims will now be submitted monthly, digitally verified, and paid by the second week of the following month. This will eliminate fraud, reduce delays, and improve accountability,” he said.

He also disclosed plans to develop the National Hospital Abuja into a major emergency response training hub for frontline responders, as part of broader reforms to reduce preventable deaths from road accidents, trauma, and other emergencies.

Dr. Emuren urged states that have not yet established functional emergency call centres to do so, emphasizing that effective emergency healthcare delivery is a shared responsibility between federal and state governments.

Responding, Dr. Isiaka Lawal, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee and Director of Clinical Services at the National Hospital Abuja, said:

“Improved collaboration among NEMSAS, FCT emergency services, FRSC, and hospital emergency units will significantly improve patient outcomes. With better alignment, mortality from trauma and non-trauma emergencies will reduce.”

Dr. Lawal welcomed assurances of faster claims payment, noting that delays had previously strained the hospital’s resources. He also assured Nigerians that emergency victims will receive immediate care within the first 48 hours, regardless of their ability to pay.

The meeting additionally reviewed ambulance tariffs, hospital emergency medical treatment committees, and national standards for emergency care delivery, as part of efforts to fully integrate the National Hospital Abuja into Nigeria’s emergency medical response system.