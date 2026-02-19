Nemeith Boss Admits Firm Returned To Profitability

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Valentine Okelu, has admitted that the renowned firm have overcome both cycles of growth and challenging periods marked by a decisive turnaround in the year 2025.

Okelu stated this during second edition of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc annual me- dia engagement in Lagos recently that the era of losses has ended in the organisation.

According to him, over its nearly seven decades of existence, the company which was established and formerly known as Pfizer Products PLC, has experienced both cycles of growth and challenging periods. He said: “I warmly welcome you to the second edition of our annual media engagement.

“When we met last year, I made a commitment that this interaction would become a consistent platform for transparency and dialogue. “Today’s gathering is in fulfilment of that promise.

“We deeply value the media as a critical stakeholder and partner in progress as we journey towards tremendous value delivery to the investing public and the wider healthcare community.”

Okelu said: “We scheduled this engagement deliberately after the release of our Fourth Quarter 2025 results to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), so that our discussions today can be anchored on facts and real-time performance.”

While speaking on 2025 as a defining year of recovery, Okelu explained that “Neimeth will be celebrating 70 years of pharmaceutical excellence in Nigeria next year.