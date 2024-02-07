Nembe Crisis: Allegation Against SWAT False, Nembe Ex-Youth Leader

Theophilus Iruo, former Youth Leader of Nembe Youth Federation has debunked allegations of illegal oil bunkering and violence levelled against the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) maintaining that it is another wide allegation that defies reasoning.

He also debunked an allegation by Moses Ayerite, former Nembe Youth President that houses were vandalized and destroyed in the community.

Iruo in a statement issued on Wednesday in Yenagoa also said there are no factions in the Nembe Youth Federation as the leadership of Moses was duly sacked and replaced in line with the guidelines of the community because of its incompetence, high-handedness and reign of terror during which several houses were destroyed in the community and many people sent on exile.

Recall that a report cropped up a few days ago of an alleged vandalization of properties in Nembe by boys believed to be Kojp Sam boys but Iruo has declared that there is no iota of truth in the allegations that loyalists of Kojo Sam were involved in any untoward activity in the community.

Iruo, who described Kojo as a peace-loving man who wants the development of Nembe-Bassambiri through his various development and empowerment programmes, warned Moses to desist from his campaign of calumny.

Iruo noted that the SWAT team deployed on August 12 2023 to the community by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has been the saving grace that rescued the community from the descent to anarchy.

He pointed out that the presence of the Police operatives deployed from Abuja which ensured they could not be compromised has made certain elements uncomfortable.

The statement reads “The allegations of illegal oil bunkering against the professional unit is part of the grand plot to force the IGP to withdraw the Police operatives and pave the way for the invasion of the community by retrogressive forces.

“Police and other security agencies should beam their searchlight on the activities of Ayerite as it pertains to visits to militant camps and threats of attack on the SWAT team.

” I urge the IGP to investigate all allegations against Moses Ayerite and his sponsors to ensure they face the wrath of the law. The statement read.