NEMA,UN Collaborate To Mitigate Disaster Impacts

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has assured Nigerians of its readiness to mitigate the impact of flooding in Nigeria even as the 2024 rainy season approaches.

The NEMA Director General, Zubaida Umar, gave the assurance while speaking during a courtesy visit by the Head of Office, Nigeria, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday in Abuja.

Taking advantage of the visit, she devised strategies to lessen the effects of floods on the environment and people as the rainy season approaches.

She said that the technique involved raising public awareness of the need to take preventative measures to lessen the effects of flooding and creating early warning alerts based on the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

READ ALSO:

In addition, the NEMA DG declared that an expert meeting will be held to assess the SCP and create plans for preserving livelihoods and saving lives.

“Other flood disaster mitigating activities will be rolled out during NEMA’s upcoming Emergency Coordination Forum (ECF) meeting,” she said.

On his part, Jensen complimented the D-G’s on-shore industry experience, pointing out that it would help in problem-solving and enhancing efficacy and efficiency.

He was excited about how UN-OCHA and NEMA were becoming closer, stating that “such foresees great things in the future.”

Jensen stressed the value of teamwork and creativity in tackling humanitarian issues and climate change.

He emphasised the necessity of working together to combat rising temperatures and anomalous weather patterns, such as flooding. (NAN)