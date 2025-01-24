NEMA Wins NIPR’s Most Outstanding Crisis Communication In Govt Award

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Lagos State Chapter has recognized the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with the award of Most Outstanding Crisis Communication in Government for the Agency’s flood preparedness and Response Campaign in 2024.

The award was presented by Chairman of the State Chapter of NIPR, Mrs Comfort Obot Nwankwo, to the Director General NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, in Abuja on Wednesday.

In her remarks, the NIPR Chairman said the selection of NEMA was arrived after a rigorous assessment in which it was found that the Agency’s “campaign stood out for its innovative and effective communication strategies, utilizing digital platforms, public engagement, and timely updates to educate the public and coordinate responses during Nigeria’s annual flood seasons.”

Responding, the Director General NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, appreciated the NIPR for the award and dedicated it to staff of the Agency across the country for their commitment to work.

