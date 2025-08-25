NEMA Warns Of Health Risks As Flood Submerges Six Lagos Communities

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Operations Office, has carried out a comprehensive flood impact assessment across six wards in Apapa Local Government Area following last week’s devastating rainfall that left homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure submerged.

The agency disclosed this in a photo statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, noting that the exercise was conducted on Friday, August 22, 2025, in Wards E, F, G, H, I, and J. Affected communities include Ladejobi, Arewa, Ojora, Baale Street, Oke-Oja, Church Street, Zion Street, and Adeleye.

According to NEMA, the mission aimed “to determine the extent of damage, identify the underlying causes of the flooding, document the number of affected persons and structures, highlight the immediate needs of residents, and sensitise the communities on the implications of NIMET’s weather predictions while emphasising the importance of proactive and collective action.”

Findings from the assessment pointed to inadequate drainage infrastructure and poor waste management practices as the primary drivers of the flooding.

“The affected areas lack sufficient drainage to effectively channel stormwater into major canals. Poor waste disposal practices, which blocked available channels, worsened the situation and triggered widespread overflow,” the report stated.

The flooding submerged residential houses, shops, roads, bridges, and schools, leaving many households and businesses counting their losses.

Leading the assessment team, Assistant Director Adenike Ibitayo, Head of Search and Rescue, cautioned that beyond material damage, the disaster poses serious public health concerns.

“Flooding in these communities not only disrupts livelihoods but also exposes residents to heightened risks of waterborne diseases and infections, largely due to improper waste disposal practices,” Ibitayo warned.

With the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) predicting more heavy rainfall in the coming weeks, NEMA advised residents to remain on high alert.

“Residents of Apapa LGA are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard their lives and property,” the agency stressed.