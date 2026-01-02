NEMA Urges Caution As GNI House Fire Enters Recovery Phase

The National Emergency Management Agency and key stakeholders have urged caution as recovery operations continue at the fire-damaged Great Nigeria Insurance House in Lagos.

Speaking yesterday at the Martins Street site, NEMA’s Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Usman Bature, said operations have entered the recovery phase.

He said the shift came nine days after the incident, following the expiration of active searchand-rescue efforts. Bature, touring the site with LASEMA, federal and state fire services, described the situation as “sad”, adding that structural integrity assessments were ongoing. “This is day nine.

The searchand-rescue phase has expired. We are now in the recovery phase,” Bature said. He said professionals were as sessing the building and would advise authorities on the safest way forward.

Bature stressed enforcing a 50-metre safety perimeter, warning the compromised structure could fail without notice. “Fifty metres is appropriate for safety, but the building’s stability is in question and it could give way at any time,” he said.

Lagos State Controller of the Federal Fire Service, Mrs Funke Adebayo, said residual fire pockets remain in the basement. “Fabric materials stored in the basement are highly combustible and take longer to extinguish, so smouldering will continue until debris is cleared,” she said.

Adebayo urged traders and onlookers to respect restrictions to prevent secondary casualties. “We do not want rescuers to become victims. Barriers mean people must keep away because the building could collapse at any time,” she said.

Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) Acting General Manager, Mrs Florence Gbaye, announced plans to deconstruct the weakened building.