May 15, 2023

NEMA: Three Buildings Destroyed As Fire Razed Ibadan Market

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has revealed that no fewer than three buildings were destroyed as a result of a fire outbreak that occurred at Agbeni Market in Ibadan.

The agency also disclosed that one electric pole, agricultural and industrial chemicals, and properties worth millions of naira were damaged during the fire.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, May 14.

The South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Saheed Akiode who disclosed this said, “The NEMA South West Zonal Office conducted a post-disaster assessment of the fire incident in Agbeni Market, Ibadan, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.”

“The assessment team was received by the Chairman of the market, Oludare Oluremisi. He briefed the team on the impact of the disaster on traders and appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the affected traders.

” The disaster affected three buildings, one electric pole, and agricultural and industrial chemicals; properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno. However, no casualty was recorded.”

