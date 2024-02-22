NEMA Seeks Partnership With Stakeholders In Disaster Management

In a bid to improve disaster management in Kaduna State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged stakeholders to collaborate across agencies.

Imam Garki, the Agency’s North-West Zonal Coordinator, made the call on Wednesday in Kaduna while speaking during a Stakeholders Review Meeting on 2023 Disaster Activities.

According to Garki, handling disasters requires cooperation and synergy between disaster response teams and agents.

He added that the meeting was aimed at providing vital opportunities for the stakeholders to come together and share project successes and challenges.

READ ALSO:

“This meeting will serve as a platform for us to exchange insights, share best practices and forge innovative solutions to mitigate the impact of disasters and enhance our capacity to adapt and recover swiftly,” he said.

In his own words, Ishaya Chinoko, the agency’s acting zonal director for the North-West zone, stated that effective management of disasters and crises required collaboration between disaster response teams and agents.

As a means of preserving infrastructure, livelihoods, communities, and the environment, he added that stakeholders must recognise the growing significance of effective disaster preparedness and response.