NEMA Receives Most Outstanding Woman In Public Service Award

Share

Following her recent nomination for recognition as the Most Outstanding Woman in Public Service, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, was honoured with the prestigious award at a grand ceremony in Abuja, organised by the Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN) Projects, promoters of the African Iconic Women Recognition Awards.

The high-profile event drew an array of distinguished personalities, including Honourable Ministers, Members of the National Assembly, Heads of Federal Agencies, wives of State Governors, and prominent business leaders.

Some of the personalities were also recognized for their exceptional contributions to national development and public service.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim, presented the award to Mrs. Zubaida Umar on behalf of the organizers, commending her exemplary leadership and dedication to public service.

Share