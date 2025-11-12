NEMA Receives 180 Libya Returnees

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Operations Office, in partnership with key stakeholders, has successfully received 180 vulnerable Nigerian returnees from Libya.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, following their arrival “at the Cargo Terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at around 7:00 pm aboard an Air Libya flight (registration 5A-BAE).”

New Telegraph gathered that NEMA, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and other stakeholders, has secured the safe return of thousands of Nigerians stranded abroad over the years.

READ ALSO:

The agency stated that the group comprises “147 adults (45 males and 102 females), 19 children (6 males and 13 females), and 14 infants (7 males and 7 females). Forty-six of the returnees were identified with medical conditions and were immediately attended to by health officials.”

“Upon arrival, officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service conducted biometric registration and documentation to ensure accurate profiling and smooth reintegration of the returnees into the country,” NEMA stated.

In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to safe and dignified repatriation, the returnees were provided with food, potable water, medical care, ambulance services, luggage handling, logistics support, and counselling.

“The seamless and well-organised operation reflects the Federal Government’s sustained efforts to protect the welfare and dignity of Nigerians returning from crisis-affected regions abroad,” NEMA added.