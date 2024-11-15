NEMA Receives 148 Nigerian Returnee From Niger

Share

The Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), along with other stakeholders, has received 148 returnees from Niger Republic.

In a statement shared on social media yesterday, NEMA noted that the returnees arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday. The return was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration Mission in the Niger Republic.

According to NEMA, the repatriated Nigerians in lude 120 adult males, nine adult females, 10 male children, seven female children, and two infants.

The statement read, “The NEMA Lagos Territorial Office (LTO), alongside other key stakeholders, welcomed a new group of returnees repatriated from the Niger Republic on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, with support from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

“The returnees landed at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Cargo Terminal, at approximately 2:15 PM on Skymali flight ER-CTZ, totalling 148 individuals.

The group included 120 adult males, nine adult females, 10 male children, seven female children, and two infants. “Due to heavy rain, there was a brief delay in moving the returnees from the aircraft.

Once the weather cleared, officials from the Nigerian Immigration Service arrived, and the aircraft handlers provided buses “Other stakeholders present included representatives from NCFRMI, IOM, and FAAN.”

