NEMA Receives 147 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

As part of the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return initiative, supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 147 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The agency in an X handle on Wednesday, NEMA said the returnees arrived at the Cargo Terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard an Air Libya Airlines flight with registration number 5A-BAE at about 5:15 pm on October 21, 2025.

According to the statement, the operation was coordinated by the agency’s Lagos Operations Office in conjunction with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

NEMA also noted that the returnees comprised 100 adults (32 males and 68 females), 34 children (18 males and 16 females), and 13 infants (5 males and 8 females).

The Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) were on ground to conduct biometric registration and documentation to ensure proper identification and smooth reintegration into society.

The agency added that, “In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the safe, dignified, and humane return of its citizens, the returnees were provided with food, potable water, medical care, ambulance services, and counselling, alongside logistical support to facilitate their transition.

“The entire reception process was well-coordinated, efficient, and centred on the welfare and dignity of all returnees,” the statement read.