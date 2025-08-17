NEMA Receives 11 Nigerian Miners Rescued From CAR

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 11 Nigerian miners stranded in the Central African Republic transported safely back to Nigeria through the intervention of the Federal Government.

They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 14. The returnees were accompanied by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Central African Republic, Ambassador Babagana Ahmed, and were received on arrival by a Federal Government delegation led by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by the Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Kenneth Oyong.

The Asky Airlines Boeing 747-200 aircraft, with registration number ETAXO, conveying the returnees touched down in Abuja at exactly 4:45 pm. From the international wing, the returnees were transported to the Hajj Terminal where they were formally received, cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service, and screened by other relevant security agencies.